How Guerendo will stay ready, learn from CMC upon 49ers star's return

Rookie running back Isaac Guerendo is excited to watch and learn when Christian McCaffrey makes his 2024 NFL season debut for the 49ers.

“That’s always been something I look forward to, you know,” Guerendo told reporters Monday about learning from McCaffrey. “Even in the preseason and stuff -- honestly, before like in draft prep, just knowing I was going to be here -- I was looking forward to being part of a great room.

“And then, to obviously learn from a guy [McCaffrey] like that, but everybody in that room is exciting to learn from; it’s been great. I’m excited for him to be back, and I know he’s excited to be back. You know how hard he’s been working, so I’m excited for it.”

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Guerendo is eager to continue learning from CMC and will stay ready for his next opportunity pic.twitter.com/OpbQUfIqpY — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) November 4, 2024

San Francisco selected Guerendo at No. 129 overall out of Louisville in the 2024 NFL Draft. As a senior, he tallied 1,044 yards from scrimmage with 11 touchdowns on 154 touches.

Guerendo has spent the majority of the season behind running back Jordan Mason, who stepped in for McCaffrey. But the two-time All-Pro is scheduled to return as soon as Week 10 at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. So far, Guerendo has made his 49ers opportunities count.

He had 10 rushes for 99 yards in San Francisco’s 36-24 Week 6 victory over the Seattle Seahawks and just collected 102 yards from scrimmage and a score against the Dallas Cowboys to help the 49ers enter their Week 9 bye with a 30-24 win.

Guerendo presumably can expect a decrease in reps. However, he intends to stay ready for anything.

“I think the main thing is how well coach [Bobby] Turner prepares everybody,” Guerendo said. “Regardless of the situation, [you] never know what’s going to happen. So, just being able to stay ready. That way, whenever my number is called, I’m ready for the moment.”

The 49ers need Guerendo to stay ready. As injuries stack up, so do opportunities.

San Francisco probably would prefer to let Guerendo watch his veteran teammates do their thing while he develops. But the 49ers’ 4-4 record encapsulates a season that hasn’t been all sunshine and rainbows.

It is smart of Guerendo to be a sponge while remaining dialed in.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast