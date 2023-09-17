McCaffrey stiff arm prompts Witherspoon spat in 49ers-Rams

Christian McCaffrey is firing on all cylinders in the 49ers' Week 2 game against the Los Angeles Rams -- much to the displeasure of former San Francisco cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon.

After McCaffrey broke free for a 51-yard run to end the first quarter, he met Witherspoon with a stiff arm near the sideline. The Rams defender didn't appear to appreciate it, and a back-and-forth ensued.

CMC is lightning-quick ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/uoTm1Zus24 — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) September 17, 2023

Tensions were high in the four-point (at the time) contest, perhaps with some extra fuel added to the fire thanks to Witherspoon's four seasons on the 49ers from 2017 to 2020.

CMC and Witherspoon shared some words 👀 pic.twitter.com/Qkt9VkoVzx — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) September 17, 2023

McCaffrey's long run helped the 49ers grab three points courtesy of a 27-yard field goal by Jake Moody four plays later. But after San Francisco took a 10-3 lead, the Rams tied things up at 10 apiece after quarterback Matthew Stafford connected with Kyren Williams on a 6-yard touchdown pass.

With the way the 49ers' top running back is playing Sunday, however, it might not be long before San Francisco answers back -- or before McCaffrey makes another Los Angeles defensive back angry.