Kittle reveals CMC's advice to young 49ers heading into 40-day break

Christian McCaffrey is more of a lead-by-example type of guy, so when he speaks, everyone listens.

That was the case Wednesday as Phase Three of the 49ers offseason program concluded, McCaffrey had one final departing message for the young players as the team began a 40-day break before the start of training camp.

While some players use the 40-day hiatus to catch a flight to a beach in Mexico or fulfill their boys' trip vacation, McCaffrey, seconding 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan's words, reminded the team that it's 40 days away -- not 40 days off.

With our All Access Daily newsletter, stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! SIGN UP HERE SIGN UP HERE

Veteran tight end George Kittle, appearing Friday morning on ESPN's "The Pat McAfee Show," revealed some of McCaffrey's advice during a casual yet passionate speech during a team meeting.

"That was one of the things he said. He was like, 'Hey, I like how Coach Shanahan said it's 40 days away, not 40 days off.' Because it is," Kittle said. "I'd say there's one thing from his meeting I'd be comfortable sharing. Christian likes to say you have to be selfish with your time as NFL football players if you want to be great.

"Whether that's, hey, I'm not going to do this family vacation, I'm not going to do this boys' trip with these guys. I'm going to spend these 40 days training my butt off to be in the best shape possible so when I get back, I can earn a spot and I can help this team win a lot of fotal games.

"That was one of my favorite things he said. He said it a couple times, but just emphasizing that to the young guys. This isn't your 40 days of, 'Oh, I get to go on vacation.' You can go golf a little bit and that kind of stuff, but this isn't 40 days off. Go train, show up, earn a spot and help us win football games."

McCaffrey's work ethic is no secret, and it's what's made him one of the NFL's best running backs and offensive weapons.

Just last week, Shanahan referred to the 2023 NFL Offensive Player of the Year as a "psycho" but "in a good way." His dedication and commitment to the grind are unmatched.

The 49ers will adjust to a lot of new faces around the facility with the loss of key players and new additions via trades, free agency and the 2025 NFL Draft. While it doesn't take guys long to take notice of the 49ers' culture, leaders such as McCaffrey and Kittle help maintain that standard.

And there's no doubt that McCaffrey and the rest of the 49ers are even more motivated and hungry after a disappointing 2024 season.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast