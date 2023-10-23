49ers roster moves: Chris Conley available for MNF with Deebo out

MINNEAPOLIS — Veteran wide receiver Chris Conley will suit up for his second game with the 49ers on Monday night against the Minnesota Vikings.

Conley, 30, and defensive back Shemar Jean-Charles were elevated from the 49ers’ practice squad to see action during the prime-time game.

Conley will get his chance due to wide receiver Deebo Samuel being out of action with a hairline fracture of his shoulder. Samuel will miss at least two games, coach Kyle Shanahan said on Saturday. He will be re-evaluated after the bye week.

Left tackle Trent Williams (ankle) will not play against the Vikings. Third-year player Jaylon Moore is scheduled to start in Williams’ place.

Running back Christian McCaffrey, who told reporters Saturday he feels great, is expected to play with an oblique strain. The 49ers listed McCaffrey as questionable.

The status of linebacker Dre Greenlaw remains up in the air. Greenlaw sat out the 49ers’ Week 6 game against the Cleveland Browns with a knee injury. He is also listed as questionable.

Conley will see action in his second game with the 49ers. In the team’s Week 3 game against the New York Giants, Conley saw nine snaps of action on offense and did not have any pass attempts thrown his way.

In his nine-year NFL career with five teams, Conley has appeared in 110 games (63 starts) and has 217 receptions for 2,853 yards and 15 touchdowns.

In addition to starter Brandon Aiyuk, the 49ers will enter the game with receivers Jauan Jennings, Ray-Ray McCloud, Ronnie Bell and Conley.

Jean-Charles was elevated from the practice squad to see action on special teams. He played in two other games with the 49ers this season. Jean-Charles has two tackles on the season.

The 49ers signed Jean-Charles to their practice squad just prior to the start of the regular season. He played 20 games over the previous two seasons with the Green Bay Packers.

