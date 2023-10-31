Young studied 49ers star Bosa's ‘standard' since early in NFL career

Chase Young has followed in Nick Bosa’s footsteps ever since stepping onto the Ohio State gridiron for the first time in 2017.

Bosa starred for three years for the Buckeyes and was the No. 2 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft. Young tallied 30.5 sacks over three seasons at Ohio State and was the No. 2 overall pick one year later.

Bosa won NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2019, and Young claimed it in 2020.

And now, after the 49ers acquired Young in a trade with the Washington Commanders on Tuesday, sources confirmed to NBC Sports Bay Area, the two pass-rushing phenoms will be teammates in the Bay.

Young has made his admiration of Bosa clear since one of the first times he addressed the media as an aspiring professional football player.

“He’s always setting a standard,” Young said of Bosa at the 2020 NFL Combine, a few months before the Commanders called his name on draft night. “That’s just motivation for me to achieve a lot of real good things. It’s definitely been a blessing to watch him grow into the player that he is.

“He’s definitely helped me along this passage, and he hasn’t stopped. I’m just grateful to be able to see him grow.”

The 49ers and Commanders have matched up twice since Young entered the league, but San Francisco's 37-20 victory over Washington on Christmas Eve last year marked the only time both players were active.

NFL Films captured Young hyping up Bosa to his Commanders teammates on the sideline during the game.

"He keeps his hands working always," Young said. "He different than us, bro. He’s going to have 20 [sacks] this year. Because he’s got short legs. It’s just easier for him to move around the edge because he’s a low center of gravity."

Bosa had two sacks that afternoon against the Commanders, which also is his most recent multi-sack game. Bosa tallied just one sack over the next five games (three playoff contests) last year, and has just three sacks over eight games this season.

But Bosa's struggles of finishing sacks likely is one of the reasons why general manager John Lynch sent a 2024 third-round pick to the Commanders for Young. The 49ers rank 18th in the NFL with 18 sacks through eight games.

Now, Young is in the Bay to help get Bosa back on track. Quarterbacks beware.

