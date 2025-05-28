Giants RB Skattebo believed 49ers would take him in 2025 draft

Rookie New York Giants running back Cam Skattebo believed he was San Francisco-bound when the 49ers were on the clock with the No. 100 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

The former Arizona State star, who fell to New York at No. 105, told NFL wide receivers and brothers Equanimeous and Amon-Ra St. Brown about considering he was joining the team closest to his hometown of Rio Linda – which is roughly 130 miles away from Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara – in Wednesday’s edition of the “St. Brown Podcast.”

"I actually thought I was going to end up going to San Francisco with that 100th pick," Skattebo said told the St. Brown brothers. "Vibes started getting high, lights started turning on, videos started turning on and no phone call. So we woke up 9:00 a.m. the next morning on Saturday, and we knew it was going be within the first 10 picks because the Niners, the Giants, Tennessee [Titants] and somebody else had another pick back to back to back, and I knew one of those teams were going to take me.

With our All Access Daily newsletter, stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! SIGN UP HERE SIGN UP HERE

“I didn't know which one. And then the Giants called."

San Francisco selecting Skattebo would’ve been interesting. After all, he took 293 carries for 1,711 yards and 21 touchdowns over four collegiate seasons.

But the 49ers ultimately chose Oregon running back Jordan James at No. 147 to provide support to star Christian McCaffrey and backup Jordan Mason.

Nonetheless, Skattebo is another big name representing Northern California on the biggest stages. He played at Rio Linda High School and for two seasons at Sacramento State before making a name for himself nationally at Arizona State and now as a professional.

Skattebo probably would’ve loved to stay close to home with the 49ers, but if his track record suggests anything, it’s that he’ll be fine wherever he is. And who knows? Maybe he’ll find his way to the Bay.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast