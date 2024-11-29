49ers likely to play Bills in heavy snow during storm in Week 13

The 49ers (5-6) already face plenty of adversity heading into their pivotal Week 13 game against the Buffalo Bills (9-2), and the anticipated weather conditions at Highmark Stadium don't make matters any easier.

Heavy snow is expected in Erie County, New York, this weekend, including Sunday night when the AFC East-leading Bills host the 49ers for their primetime "Sunday Night Football" matchup.

Sunday morning will see temperatures upward of 30 degrees with snow that will transition to snow showers during the afternoon, with snow accumulating one to three inches. During the evening, temps will drop to 24 degrees with mostly cloudy conditions and snow showers, with snow accumulations about less than one inch, per The Weather Channel.

Kick-off is set for 5:20 p.m. PT.

With several feet of snow anticipated prior to kick-off, the Bills organization is asking its fans for volunteers to help shovel snow at the stadium.

Winter is coming. 🥶



In anticipation of the upcoming snowfall, we're asking Bills Mafia to register to be a prospective snow shoveler: https://t.co/EMTU21J4zz pic.twitter.com/szhuelS0Va — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) November 29, 2024

The National Weather Service (NWS) also states there will be “hazardous weather conditions” as a Lake Effect Snow Warning is in effect from Friday, Nov. 29 through Monday, Dec. 2.

NWS added that snow "could be heavy at times" with the possibility of some thunder Sunday.

The Bills have one of the best home-field advantages in the league, but the 49ers will do their best to weather the storm in an effort to salvage their playoff hopes.

