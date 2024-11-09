49ers projected to have majority fan presence on road vs. Bucs

The 49ers Faithful always travel well, and that will be evident again for San Francisco's Week 10 matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Florida on Sunday.

According to Vivid Seats’ proprietary algorithm, Fan Forecast, the Faithful will represent 59 percent of the crowd at Raymond James Stadium for Sunday’s game, over 2,367 miles away from Levi’s Stadium

Not all fans are coming from California to Tampa, however, with the average distance to attend the game measuring 616 miles.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

It is the second furthest average distance traveled by a fan base in Week 10, with the highest being another NFC contest, between the Dallas Cowboys and the Philadelphia Eagles

Furthest Distance Traveled – Average Distance

1. Philadelphia Eagles at Dallas Cowboys 11/10/24 - 684 miles

2. San Francisco 49ers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers 11/10/24 - 616 miles

3. New York Jets at Arizona Cardinals 11/10/24 - 593 miles

4. Detroit Lions at Houston Texans (SNF) 11/10/24 - 571 miles

5. Miami Dolphins at Los Angeles Rams (MNF) 11/11/24 - 504 miles

The Faithful’s 59 percent representation is a high number for the first of three East Coast road games that San Francisco will play in four weeks. After hosting the Seattle Seahawks at Levi’s Stadium in Week 11, the 49ers play two back-to-back games east of the Rocky Mountains.

In Week 12 the 49ers travel to Green Bay, Wisconsin to face the Packers, and then one week later they will again travel east to Orchard Park, New York to play the Buffalo Bills on "Sunday Night Football."

The 49ers have no plans to stay on the East Coast between the two games as they have in the past, with the second contest being played in primetime. If San Francisco was scheduled to play the Bills as a 1:00 pm ET (10:00 am PT) kick-off, there is a possibility they might have stayed on the East Coast for a body clock adjustment.

Along with the cost of travel and accommodations, the Faithful are paying an average ticket price of $230, with the lowest available at $92 according to Vivid Seats. For that price, the Faithful are hoping to see their team leave Florida with a record of 5-4.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast