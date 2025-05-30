The 49ers announced a big trade with an NFC rival.

San Francisco and the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday announced a trade that sends edge rusher Bryce Huff to the 49ers for a conditional 2026 fifth-round draft pick that could turn into a fourth-rounder, a source confirmed to NBC Sports Bay Area's Matt Maiocco.

The 49ers give up a fifth-round 2026 draft pick to the Eagles for DE Bryce Huff that could turn into a fourth-round pick if he hits certain markers, source confirms. @jjones9 was on it first. Those are the rounds 49ers can expect to land ‘26 compensatory picks. — Matt Maiocco (@mattmaiocco.bsky.social) 2025-06-03T00:13:56.686Z

The execution of the trade is pending Huff passing his 49ers physical.

ESPN's Adam Schefter first reported the agreement of the trade on Friday.

Huff seemingly confirmed the trade Friday on his Instagram story, and it appears he's content leaving Philadelphia.

Huff, who signed with the New York Jets in 2020 as an undrafted free agent, had a breakout season with then-head coach Robert Saleh and the Jets in 2022.

The 27-year-old Memphis alum tested the free-agent market last summer when he signed a three-year, $51 million contract with the Philadelphia Eagles, where he was intended to have a role in their pass rush but posted just 2.5 sacks through his first 10 games before being sidelined with a wrist injury.

Huff returned in Week 17 but was inactive for Philadelphia's Super Bowl LIX win over the Kansas City Chiefs.

Huff missed all of the Eagles' workouts this spring and hasn't been in attendance for any of the team's offseason program.

He'll now reunite with Saleh, the coach who helped boost his career, in the Bay.

