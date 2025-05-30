The 49ers aren't done rebuilding their defensive front.
In a move first reported by ESPN's Adam Schefter on Friday, San Francisco is working to acquire edge rusher Bryce Huff from the Philadelphia Eagles for a mid-round pick.
The move comes after a mass exodus of players from the Bay Area during free agency, including departures by defensive lineman Leonard Floyd, Javon Hargrave and Maliek Collins.
To replenish the defensive trenches, three of the 49ers' first five 2025 NFL Draft selections were defensive linemen.
While Mykel Williams, Alfred Collins and C.J. West all will be expected to contribute in their rookie seasons, the 49ers added experience with Huff. The Memphis product spent his first four NFL seasons with the New York Jets before earning a three-year, $51 million contract with the Eagles.
Huff was not as productive in 2024, registering only 2.5 sacks. His skill set didn't mesh with the needs of Eagles defensive coordinator Vic Fangio, prompting the move by the Eagles. Huff was a healthy scratch in Philadelphia's Super Bowl LIX win.
The undrafted free agent struggled in his first season in the NFC East, after the best season of his career in 2023, while under the tutelage of Robert Saleh, when both were with the Jets. Huff registered 10 sacks, 29 tackles — 10 solo, 10 for a loss and 21 quarterback hits in that standout season.
The 49ers need help with their pass rush, lacking pressure on opposing quarterbacks and only producing 36 total sacks in their 6-11 campaign of 2024. In 2023, the group totaled 48 sacks, which helped them earn a Super Bowl appearance.
In 2024, Nick Bosa led the 49ers with nine sacks, while the remaining defensive linemen on the roster recorded only 11 sacks combined.
Yetur Gross-Matos -- 4.0
Kevin Givens -- 3.5
Sam Okuayinonu -- 3.0
Evan Anderson -- 1.0
The trade, which can't be finalized until June 1, was made more fiscally attractive by the Eagles taking on some of Huff’s base salary.
The 49ers hope a reunion with Saleh will rejuvenate Huff and fortify their rebuilt defensive line.
If Huff can find the form that earned him a lucrative contract, the 49ers won't have to rush their three highly touted 2025 draft picks.