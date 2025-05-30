The 49ers aren't done rebuilding their defensive front.

In a move first reported by ESPN's Adam Schefter on Friday, San Francisco is working to acquire edge rusher Bryce Huff from the Philadelphia Eagles for a mid-round pick.

ESPN sources: 49ers and Eagles are working to finalize a trade that will send edge rusher Bryce Huff to San Francisco for a mid-round pick. The trade cannot and would not be processed until after June 1. But both sides are working to make it happen, and Huff already has reworked… pic.twitter.com/FJeGc9Cfwx — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 30, 2025

With our All Access Daily newsletter, stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! SIGN UP HERE SIGN UP HERE

The move comes after a mass exodus of players from the Bay Area during free agency, including departures by defensive lineman Leonard Floyd, Javon Hargrave and Maliek Collins.

To replenish the defensive trenches, three of the 49ers' first five 2025 NFL Draft selections were defensive linemen.

While Mykel Williams, Alfred Collins and C.J. West all will be expected to contribute in their rookie seasons, the 49ers added experience with Huff. The Memphis product spent his first four NFL seasons with the New York Jets before earning a three-year, $51 million contract with the Eagles.

Huff was not as productive in 2024, registering only 2.5 sacks. His skill set didn't mesh with the needs of Eagles defensive coordinator Vic Fangio, prompting the move by the Eagles. Huff was a healthy scratch in Philadelphia's Super Bowl LIX win.

The undrafted free agent struggled in his first season in the NFC East, after the best season of his career in 2023, while under the tutelage of Robert Saleh, when both were with the Jets. Huff registered 10 sacks, 29 tackles — 10 solo, 10 for a loss and 21 quarterback hits in that standout season.

The 49ers need help with their pass rush, lacking pressure on opposing quarterbacks and only producing 36 total sacks in their 6-11 campaign of 2024. In 2023, the group totaled 48 sacks, which helped them earn a Super Bowl appearance.

In 2024, Nick Bosa led the 49ers with nine sacks, while the remaining defensive linemen on the roster recorded only 11 sacks combined.

Yetur Gross-Matos -- 4.0

Kevin Givens -- 3.5

Sam Okuayinonu -- 3.0

Evan Anderson -- 1.0

The trade, which can't be finalized until June 1, was made more fiscally attractive by the Eagles taking on some of Huff’s base salary.

The cap specifics of this deal:



The Eagles declined Bryce Huff's $15.58M fully guaranteed option bonus, which turned it into base salary.



Philadelphia then turned $9.05M of that base salary into a signing bonus, which allows San Francisco to take on the remaining money… https://t.co/FBkXHANhxx — Field Yates (@FieldYates) May 30, 2025

The 49ers hope a reunion with Saleh will rejuvenate Huff and fortify their rebuilt defensive line.

If Huff can find the form that earned him a lucrative contract, the 49ers won't have to rush their three highly touted 2025 draft picks.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast