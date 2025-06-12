Huff thankful for Saleh reunion with 49ers after down 2024 season

Newly acquired 49ers defensive end Bryce Huff is ecstatic to reunite with his former coach, Robert Saleh, in San Francisco.

The 27-year-old explained that he expected the Philadelphia Eagles to trade him during the offseason and was hopeful that he would be traded to the 49ers.

"I had a few places in mind that I definitely was hoping to get traded," Huff said Wednesday to reporters (h/t ESPN’s Nick Wagoner). "All I was doing was just working out, just staying in my routine as best as possible. Waiting to hear that call, and thankfully it was to San Francisco, because I'm very familiar with this scheme."

Huff had a breakout season for Saleh and the New York Jets in 2023, posting career-highs in sacks (10), pressures (68) and a sterling 21.8 percent pressure rate. However, after signing a lucrative free-agent contract with the Eagles, Huff struggled in Vic Fangio’s defensive scheme.

While Philadelphia rode its blistering defense to a Super Bowl LIX victory over the Kansas City Chiefs, Huff was inactive for the game. Looking for a fresh start and a place to reestablish himself as an elite pass-rusher, the 27-year-old is focused on integrating himself with San Francisco’s defense.

"I learned a lot about myself throughout that experience [with the Eagles], but it just didn't work out at the end of the day," Huff said. "You live and you learn. All I focus on is what I'm doing right now, and that's being a 49er and doing everything I can to help this team win."

With Saleh rejoining the 49ers organization as defensive coordinator, the hope is that the franchise can return to the bruising style of defense after a series of lackluster years.

Huff is central to those plans. With his elite athleticism and explosiveness, the 49ers' hope is that he will make a big impact opposite Nick Bosa in pass-rush situations.

"I think highly of him as a pass rusher," Saleh said. "He wins at such a high rate. A lot of times when you look at pass rushers, you look at sacks. Sacks are important, they end drives, and it's what ultimately gets these guys paid. But his disruption rate in getting the quarterback off the spot and the way he can do it. ... He wins so quickly so often that coordinators have to account for his presence."

San Francisco parted ways with several significant contributors on defense during the offseason. The new-look unit will have to rely on Huff, along with a host of rookies, to return to form.

Given Huff still is in the prime of his NFL career and gets to work in the defensive schema that suits him best, things look promising as the offseason winds down.

