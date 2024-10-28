Wild Purdy stat puts 49ers QB in rare company after win vs. Cowboys

Brock Purdy's second-half resurgence against the Dallas Cowboys placed the 49ers quarterback in a category of his own Sunday night.

In the third quarter of San Francisco's 30-24 prime-time win on "Sunday Night Football," Purdy did something no quarterback has done this century.

Of the 26,276 NFL quarters played since 2000, including the playoffs, Purdy became the only quarterback to throw for more than 100 yards while completing 100 percent of his passes while also rushing for at least 30 yards in a single quarter, per OptaSTATS.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

There have been 26,276 quarters of NFL football played since 2000 (reg & post).



In only one of those did a QB throw for 100+ yards on 100% completions while also rushing for 30+ yards.



That one QB was Brock Purdy in the 3rd quarter tonight. pic.twitter.com/kN4HPeKc9C — OptaSTATS (@OptaSTATS) October 28, 2024

Purdy and the 49ers went into halftime down 10-6 after sluggish play by both teams in the opening two quarters.

He told reporters after the game that he had to get "real" with himself during the break and knew he had to be better to help lead a bounce-back win.

And he did just that.

In their first drive of the second half, Purdy led a five-play, 60-yard touchdown drive to give the 49ers a 13-10 lead.

After a deflating start for Purdy and the 49ers' offense to begin Sunday's game between the NFC rivals, Purdy took matters into his own hands with his arm and legs. The third-year pro rushed for 37 yards in the third quarter, including a 2-yard touchdown run with 36 seconds remaining in the quarter.

In total, he gained 56 yards -- the same amount of rushing yards of the entire Cowboys offense -- on eight rushing attempts and finished the game completing 18 of 26 passes for 260 yards and one touchdown with no interceptions and a 114.3 passer rating.

After one of the worst performances of his young career last week against the Kansas City Chiefs, Purdy turned things around and helped lead his team to a much-needed victory, all while making history along the way.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast