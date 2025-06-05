Purdy grateful for 49ers' veteran wide receiver leadership

SANTA CLARA — The 49ers' receivers room looks a bit different than it did in 2024, which is why quarterback Brock Purdy is relying on veteran leadership in the group.

At San Francisco's organized team activities (OTAs), veteran free-agent receiver Demarcus Robinson quickly has stepped in as a player to watch while Jauan Jennings has not skipped a beat since his near-1,000 yard performance last season.

“Yeah, it’s huge,” Purdy said Wednesday of the receiving pair’s leadership. “We got some young guys that are definitely going to need to step up and make plays for us winning man-to-man matchups, play 17 games of good football, and getting in and out of cuts and taking care of your body.”

Without Deebo Samuel, who was traded to the Washington Commanders, and Brandon Aiyuk, whose timeline to return from ACL surgery is uncertain, Jennings and Robinson will need to help the younger members of the team’s receiving group get up to speed.

“There’s this whole thing that goes with playing in the NFL, and it’s not easy,” Purdy said. “To have some vets like J.J., Demarcus obviously, even [George] Kittle and Christian [McCaffrey], we can all help these young guys, especially in that receiving corps, understand what it takes for the long haul and what it’s going to take game one, Week 1, training camp, all those things.”

The 49ers added to the receiver room this offseason by drafting Jordan Watkins, Junior Bergen and signing undrafted free agent Isaiah Neyor. They will join sophomores Ricky Pearsall, Jacob Cowing and UDFA Terique Owens, who spent his 2024 season on the scout team.

“Obviously any time you lose guys or it looks different, people will always ask, ‘Is it going to be the same?’ Or ‘What is it going to look like?’" Purdy continued. That’s the challenge that we’re going through right now, but I really do believe that we have the right guys and the right rookies and young guys that will make a big leap in the right steps for this team.”

Purdy already has taken measures into his own hands, inviting Pearsall and Cowing to Jacksonville, Fla., for extra credit where the quarterback works out during the offseason.

The extra work has made an impact on Cowing, who made the best diving catch of practice Wednesday, first slipping on the grass, recovering and then pulling in a one-handed catch all while staying in bounds.

“We’re going to continue to grow together,” Purdy said. “It’s huge having those guys that could continue to lead and show them the way. So, I’m excited for this year.”

