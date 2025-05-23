Purdy teases NBA playoff game appearance to support Haliburton

Indiana Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton's public support of 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy is well documented, and now the NFL star is returning the favor for his former Iowa State classmate.

During an interview on 95.7 The Game's "Willard & Dibs" on Thursday, Purdy excitedly voiced his support for Haliburton after the star point guard's epic heroics helped spark Indiana's thrilling comeback win over the New York Knicks in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals.

"We knew that was going in from the moment it left his hands, lets be real," Purdy said regarding Haliburton's game-tying shot at the end of regulation on Wednesday. "I'm so excited for him and what he's done this playoff run so far. Just the competitive nature that Tyrese has, the energy that he brings to this team. I'm pulling for him and I hope they can pull off the whole thing, man. That would be awesome and I'm pulling for him."

Now flush with $181 million in guarantees after signing a lucrative contract extension, could Purdy take his support to Madison Square Garden and join the row of celebrities sitting courtside in New York City?

"We're going to have to find out, Purdy teased. "There's no promises right now, but this would be an amazing opportunity to go and support my guy, that's right."

Haliburton famously rocked Purdy's jersey as a pregame fit the day after the 49ers clinched a berth in Super Bowl LVIII.

Tyrese Haliburton showing love to fellow Iowa State Cyclone, Brock Purdy 🔥 pic.twitter.com/fNGOZWiIcI — Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) January 29, 2024

Might we see Purdy be the one sporting his former classmate's jersey as they battle on the big stage in the playoffs? Stay tuned.

