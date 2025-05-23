49ers QB Purdy shares key area of improvement entering 2025 NFL season

49ers quarterback Brock Purdy just got paid, but that doesn't mean the 25-year-old star is going to be complacent heading into the 2025 NFL season.

During an interview on 95.7 The Game's "Willard & Dibs," Purdy explained why getting back to the basics will be critical as he hones in on areas of improvement entering his fourth NFL season.

"Just going back and watching last year's film, it's like, 'How can I just get back to being on top of my assignment and show really good fundamentals on film?' . I think last year there were times where I was going through my reads and plays and stuff where I could have just been quicker," Purdy told Mark Willard and Dan Dibley. "Getting my eyes across the field and progressing quickly, trusting the pocket."

"I went back and watched my rookie tape, and on my rookie tape I got thrown in and all I knew was what the coaches told me and I was a machine that way. There was some good stuff last year too, but I feel like I can get back to those kind of fundamentals. I'm on myself pretty hard. Coach Mick Lombardi, Klay Kubiak, they're on me right now out in the field pushing me.

"So, I'm excited about that and I just got to go out and apply it every day in training camp and obviously in the season."

Purdy burst on the scene as a rookie during the 2022 NFL season, leading the 49ers to the brink of a Super Bowl before a catastrophic elbow injury in the NFC Championship Game put those dreams on hold.

The following season Purdy bounced back strong as ever, finishing fourth in NFL MVP voting while guiding the 49ers to Super Bowl LVIII, narrowly losing in overtime to Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in a thriller.

Through three seasons Purdy has shown tremendous promise, but his voracious hunger for constant improvement suggests the best is yet to come, which is good news for 49ers fans who's hopes of watching their team hoist a sixth Vince Lombardi Trophy in the near future largely rest on the 25-year-old's shoulders.

