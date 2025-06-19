The 49ers went from Super Bowl runner-up in 2023 to finishing last in the NFC West in 2024, but that isn’t stopping 11-year NFL veteran Keyshawn Johnson from believing San Francisco’s championship window has closed.

"They didn’t lose the type of pieces that we think," Johnson said Tuesday morning on FS1's "Speak." "They lost some numbers, but they replaced those numbers in free agency and through the draft. I don’t think they’re going to fall off at all. I think the culture’s still there and the window for the Super Bowl is still wide open.”

The 49ers' doors were busy this offseason with players coming and going. They signed George Kittle, Brock Purdy and Fred Warner to long-term contracts and also let some familiar faces walk, like Talanoa Hufanga and Dre Greenlaw, both of whom Johnson said were often injured.

Another key piece who exited San Francisco was Deebo Samuel who was traded to the Washington Commanders in March after the 29-year-old requested a trade from the franchise.

“Everybody for the most part from the leadership standpoint is in place,” Johnson added. “In terms of the guy that they may miss the most, probably just Deebo [Samuel]. ...

“You still got Christian McCaffrey, you still got [Brandon] Aiyuk, you still got Fred Warner, you still got Brock Purdy and Kittle and Trent Williams,” Johnson said. “So you still got [Nick] Bosa and company, they’re still there.”

While some analysts may be sleeping on the 49ers, Johnson certainly isn't one of them.

