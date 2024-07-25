How 49ers QB Purdy developed physically during healthy offseason

SANTA CLARA — Quarterback Brock Purdy returned to the 49ers facility this week slightly bigger physically after a fully healthy offseason.

This is nothing new to coach Kyle Shanahan, who shared the Nick Bosa-inspired moniker given to the 49ers quarterback.

“We always joke about his ‘Baby Bosa Legs,’ ” Shanahan said on Wednesday. “He builds those up and gets his strength. Brock works really hard in the offseason, and is always improving each year. The work ethic he has, mentally and physically, and he continues to get better.”

Purdy enjoyed the first full offseason of his three-year NFL career, not needing to worry about training for the NFL Scouting Combine or rehabbing an injury. He worked out with his throwing coaches in Jacksonville, Fla., and enjoyed the time preparing for the season.

“Last year a lot of it was rehabbing my arm, and trying to get my arm healthy while trying to work out as well,” Purdy said on Wednesday. “This year I actually had some time to work on my craft and my body. I feel like it’s really like anybody else too, offseason right before camp everyone gets after it and tries to get in the best shape as they can.”

It’s not just about bulk for Purdy, who emphasized making sure the weight he added would be helpful and not inhibit him as a quarterback. The goal was adding weight that will assist him enduring a full season of contact.

“Probably a couple of pounds heavier,” Purdy said. “I think feeling good, not just trying to put on weight, but good weight that’s right, and still being able to move around and be quick. That’s all part of my game and I didn’t want to just bulk up and try to gain as much weight as I can, I was smart about it. I still got to move and throw well.”

Shanahan obviously is wary of a quarterback bulking up so much that it could hurt their mobility but he believes that Purdy planned his offseason the right way.

Purdy is hopeful that the added weight will help him remain healthy through their 17-game season and beyond.

“It’s a lot of trial and error but you got to find out what makes you your best,” Shanahan said. “With quarterback it’s always a lot more legs than upper body. You want that upper body fluid. You don’t want it tight but you got to be able to handle the hits too.”

Many players come into the offseason heavier than their in-season weight knowing that the high temperatures and heavy practice schedule will take their toll.

“For me moving forward, it’s about how to maintain that strength throughout the season,” Purdy said. “It’s a grind. We are going to be practicing four, three days in a row so I got to stay on it and feel good.”

