Recent stats show 49ers stars should excel vs. Vikings on road

After cruising to a season-opening win over the New York Jets on Monday at Levi's Stadium, the 49ers now head on the road to face the Minnesota Vikings in Week 2.

Though San Francisco did lose at Minnesota in Week 7 of the 2023 NFL season, it finished the campaign strong away from home by winning its last five road games.

Overall, the team actually fared better on the road in 2023 with a 7-2 regular-season record, compared to a more ordinary 5-3 mark at home. The 49ers' offense scored an extra three points per game on the road (30.3 vs. 27.3) while also allowing three fewer points on defense (16.1 vs. 19.1).

Individually, the 49ers' star players were on fire during that five-game road winning streak to end the regular season, per the NFL.

Quarterback Brock Purdy threw for at least two touchdowns and had a passer rating of at least 120 in four of those five contests. He also has been better at taking care of the ball away from home throughout his career; only five of his 15 interceptions have come on the road.

As for the 49ers' receivers, Brandon Aiyuk has scored in four of his last five road contests. Likewise, fellow wideout Deebo Samuel had nine total touchdowns on the road in 2023, including an end-zone trip in five straight to end the year. Tight end George Kittle has accrued at least 50 receiving yards in four of his last six road appearances as well.

San Francisco's defensive studs also have stepped up away from Levi's Stadium. Defensive end Nick Bosa has a tackle for loss in seven of his past eight matchups on the road. Cornerback Charvarius Ward had perhaps the most extreme home/away splits in 2023, with all five of his interceptions and 15 of his 23 passes defended occurring on the road.

In addition to those encouraging location statistics, some 49ers have had noted success specifically facing their Week 2 opponent. Though he missed last season's matchup, Samuel had a pair of scores on the ground against Minnesota back in 2021. George Kittle has recorded at least five catches and 75 receiving yards in his last two games against the Vikings.

On the other side of the ball, Bosa and linebacker Fred Warner have played Minnesota twice; Bosa had a tackle for loss in each, while Warner tallied a tackle for loss, a pass defended and at least 10 tackles both times. Finally, linebacker De'Vondre Campbell -- a longtime NFC North rival with the Green Bay Packers -- has averaged almost nine tackles in seven career meetings with the Vikings.

That doesn't even include running back Christian McCaffrey -- another stellar performer on the road and against Minnesota -- who will miss Sunday's contest with a lingering calf/Achilles injury that landed him on the IR on Saturday.

Nevertheless, expect San Francisco's stars to continue recent trends and show out in Minneapolis.

