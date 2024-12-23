49ers QB Purdy laments more missed opportunities vs. Dolphins

Quarterback Brock Purdy threw for more than 300 yards on Sunday against the Miami Dolphins, but it was not winning football.

“You start thinking about the plays that could have changed the game, get some points up on the board, get some momentum,” Purdy said following the 49ers’ 29-17 loss to the Dolphins.

“We walk off the field, it's like, ‘Dang it.’ We had plenty of opportunities and we didn't finish.”

The 49ers took possession with 2:10 remaining and a chance to win the game.

Down 22-17, Purdy completed a 17-yard pass to wide receiver Jauan Jennings.

But on the first play after the two-minute warning, Purdy was hit as he was throwing. His pass ended up short of the intended target and resulted in Kader Kohou’s interception.

“I was trying to layer it over that defender for Ricky (Pearsall),” Purdy said. “I just got hit and I couldn't throw the ball that I really wanted to. I left it short, and the guy got it.”

Purdy completed 26 of 40 pass attempts for 313 yards with two touchdowns and one interception.

The 49ers dropped to 6-9 on the season and fell out of contention in their bid for a fourth consecutive playoff appearance.

“This year, it's just been hit or miss,” Purdy said. “I got to get our guys going, be on top of things, definitely learning that.

“We have a really good team, really good players, a lot of the core guys from what we've done the last couple years. So that's what hurts is you have those kinds of guys and culture here, we just haven't been able to get it done in some games.”

In addition to the one turnover in the fourth quarter, the 49ers also committed six penalties on offense.

Pearsall’s illegal formation penalty nullified a third-quarter play that would have provided the 49ers with a first-and-goal situation at the 2-yard line.

Instead, the 49ers were unable to convert on third-and-long, and kicker Jake Moody missed a 41-yard field goal.

“It doesn't matter who's out there, we have what it takes to win and move the chains and put up points, give our team a chance to win,” Purdy said. “That's my mindset.”

The 49ers have averaged 22.1 points per game this season — down considerably from their 28.9 average last season.

