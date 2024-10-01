49ers QB Purdy subtly roasts CMC, Deebo after recent athletic flashes

Star 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy has garnered extra praise four weeks into the 2024 NFL season because of his scrambling ability.

The 24-year-old has earned eight first downs on the ground and routinely extends plays for San Francisco’s injury-riddled offense by maneuvering around contested pockets.

After using his legs in the 49ers’ 30-13 victory over the New England Patriots on Sunday at Levi's Stadium, Purdy discussed mobility with reporters, poking fun at two of his All-Pro offensive teammates.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

“I think my 10-yard split, just to give you guys some perspective, it was faster than [Christian McCaffrey] and [Deebo Samuel], I think,” Purdy told reporters of his 2022 NFL Combine performance Sunday. “You guys can fact-check me, but that's what I mean. I think I just have enough to get out of the pocket and make a play, pick up five, seven yards here and there. So I'm not [Baltimore Ravens QB] Lamar Jackson by any means. But anyways, just do what it takes.”

Brock Purdy knows he's not Lamar Jackson, but he does have an athletic edge over some of his teammates 👀 pic.twitter.com/rpcZGmsFul — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) September 30, 2024

Purdy hilariously cooked McCaffrey’s and Samuel’s starting speeds.

Furthermore, Purdy understands he can’t rival Jackson’s speed. But in a pinch, San Francisco’s signal-caller can get the job done.

He has 75 rushing yards on the season and 232 over his three-year NFL career with three rushing touchdowns. However, Purdy was much more of a scrambler at Iowa State, collecting 1,177 rushing yards and 19 scores over four Cyclones seasons.

But the old days are the old days.

“I'm not dropping back thinking, alright, ‘I'm going to act like I'm going to throw and then just run and try to make a play.’ It's not like that,” Purdy explained. “I'm a quarterback. I'm trying to go through my reads and hit my guys and move the chains that way, and that's the position that I play, and I take pride in that.

“When something's not there and teams drop eight and they're rushing three … I'm still going to go through my progression, try to hit my guys in windows when I can, but if not, then I feel like I have just the right amount of athleticism to move and make plays. I don't need to be a freak athlete and all that kind of stuff. I know who I am, but if something presents itself, then I'm willing to do what it takes for our team to move the chains and use my legs.”

"I feel like I have just the right amount of athleticism to move and make plays."



Purdy doesn't oversell his mobility despite his scrambling success 😅 pic.twitter.com/1Anu3MyHSP — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) September 30, 2024

Purdy, as he should be, is a read-first QB. He isn’t looking to run without exploring every option.

However, Purdy’s fellow San Francisco stars have taken notice of his wheels and are advocating for their use. Superstar linebacker Fred Warner, who used his legs on a 45-yard pick six against New England, praised his QB.

“Seems like a great athlete to me,” Warner told reporters postgame. “Keep running for those first downs, buddy. Love that.”

"Seems like a great athlete to me."



Fred Warner has his QB's back 😂 pic.twitter.com/ukZvDbNdTH — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) September 30, 2024

Warner probably has seen Purdy scramble more than any opposing defenders due to hours spent at practice.

And facing mock QB spies such as Warner likely correlates to Purdy’s flashes of mobility on game day.

Oh, and if you were wondering how Purdy’s 10-yard combine split fared against McCaffrey’s and Samuel’s, check this out:

BROCK PURDY: "I think my 10-yard split is faster than Christian's and Deebo's... I think... you guys can fact-check me."



We fact-checked him ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/EznoCBsVbq — KNBR (@KNBR) September 30, 2024

Purdy’s subtle roasting of his teammates was rooted in fact.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast