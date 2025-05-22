Trending
Purdy has great two-word reply when asked if he's top-10 NFL QB

By Tristi Rodriguez

The debates around Brock Purdy and where he ranks among NFL quarterbacks have prolonged since he entered the league as the No. 262 pick in the 2022 draft.

After signing the richest contract in 49ers history, which a source confirmed to NBC Sports Bay Area as a five-year, $265 million deal, there's not much Purdy needs to say to defend himself from the critics. But as he was asked if he believes he's a top-10 quarterback in the league, it only was right for him to share his honest reply.

"Yes, sir," Purdy said Thursday morning on KNBR's "Murph & Markus."

Direct and polite. Pretty fitting for the 25-year-old.

Purdy, famously chosen last in the 2022 draft, has become anything but irrelevant since taking over as the starter under center for San Francisco.

Purdy is coming off a 2024 NFL season in which he completed 65.9 percent of his passes for 3,884 yards and 20 touchdowns with 12 interceptions in 15 games. Purdy had a passer rating of 96.1 and ranked seventh in the NFL with a QBR of 67.9.

In 2023 with a more healthy offense, Purdy led the NFL with a 113.0 passer rating. He set the 49ers’ single-season record in that category, as well as with his 4,280 passing yards.

"Yeah, for sure, I think I'm a top 10 quarterback," Purdy said. "I'll leave it at that. I'm not going to create a list or anything right now."

Enough said, QB1.

