How 49ers QB Purdy again can match idol Marino in NFL record book

Despite Brock Purdy sitting out the 49ers' regular-season finale against the Rams on Sunday, the young quarterback can still join elite company with his childhood idol, Miami Dolphins Hall of Famer Dan Marino.

Purdy leads the NFL with a 113.0 passer rating, and if that holds through Week 18, he will become the youngest player to lead the league in that category over a full season since Marino posted a 108.9 passer rating at 23 years and 93 days old during the 1984 NFL season, coincidentally the same campaign the 49ers beat the Dolphins 38-16 in Super Bowl XIX.

Through 17 weeks, Purdy has a passer rating of 113.0 with one game remaining against the Los Angeles Rams at Levi’s Stadium on Sunday. The Iowa State product will be 24 years and 11 days old at kickoff.

Last season, Purdy became the 49ers' full-time starter after taking over for the injured Jimmy Garoppolo. He joined Marino as the only two signal-callers since 1950 to throw two touchdown passes while having a passer rating of 100 or above in each of their first three career starts, and the rest was history.

Purdy is on record as a huge Marino fan and mentioned why last season.

“My dad grew up a Miami Dolphins fan and we were all Dolphins fans growing up, and I wear 13 because of Dan Marino,” Purdy said a year ago. “I’m not big on stats and all that kind of stuff, but when it’s Dan Marino, that’s pretty cool.”

Purdy’s father also had him study clips of Marino while growing up, specifically his quick releases on throws.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is second in the NFL in passer rating during the 2023 NFL season at 104.2. Barring an unprecedented performance from the Cowboys' signal-caller in Dallas' Week 18 matchup with the Washington Commanders, Purdy maintains a solid chance to secure the passer-rating crown even without seeing the field on Sunday.

