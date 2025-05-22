What Purdy's first purchase will be after lucrative 49ers extension

With a lucrative five-year, $265 million contract extension under his belt, the question begs: what big purchase will 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy make soon?

Could it be a high-end sports car? A large farm? How about a mansion in the Bay Area?

Purdy, speaking to reporters in Santa Clara on Wednesday, revealed his dream big-money purchase. Hint: it will likely keep the former Mr. Irrelevant rather busy in his downtime.

“We’re still thinking about some stuff,” Purdy told reporters. “I’ve always been a big fishing advocate.

“So I was telling my wife, and she’s annoyed with me, but I’ll say it: I’d like to get a bass boat one day. That would be my first big purchase.”

Brock Purdy reveals what his first big purchase will be after signing his 49ers contract extension 🎣 pic.twitter.com/WOCcDb8HYL — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) May 21, 2025

Purdy, the former 2022 seventh-round NFL draft pick, was one of San Francisco’s lowest-paid players for the past three seasons.

In that time, the 25-year-old signal-caller has broken NFL and team records while leading San Francisco on deep playoff runs in his first two seasons as the starter.

Purdy has certainly earned the big payday – and the bass boat as well.

