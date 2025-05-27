Where PFF ranks 49ers star Purdy among all 32 starting NFL QBs

Brock Purdy firmly believes he's a top-10 NFL quarterback, but Pro Football Focus thinks differently of the 49ers star.

The NFL analytics site recently released its rankings for all 32 signal-callers in the league, and Purdy just barely missed out on the top 10, landing at No. 11. This puts the 25-year-old, who is fresh off signing a five-year, $265 million 49ers contract extension, in PFF's "Tier 3a: Solid starters who have flashed high-end play."

"Purdy may be a product of the system and surrounding talent, but he’s still led one of the NFL’s most efficient offenses over the past three seasons," PFF's John Kosko writes. "His play dipped slightly in 2024 as the 49ers battled injuries across the offensive line and receiving corps, yet he still posted the league’s top success rate over the past two years, alongside a seventh-best 90.0 PFF grade."

Ranked ahead of Purdy, in order from No. 10 to No. 1, are Las Vegas Raiders QB Geno Smith, Detroit Lions QB Jared Goff, Los Angeles Chargers QB Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Rams QB Matthew Stafford, Washington Commanders QB Jayden Daniels, Philadelphia Eagles QB Jalen Hurts, Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen, Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson, Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow and Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes.

A talented crop of QBs, for sure, though some -- including Purdy -- would argue he deserves to be ranked higher. PFF used "a combination of recent performance and career trajectory" to compile its list, and Purdy's No. 11 ranking still isn't something to scoff at.

Even if he might disagree with his placement.

"Yes, sir," Purdy said this past Thursday on KNBR's "Murph & Markus" when asked if he believes he's a top-10 NFL QB. "Yeah, for sure, I think I'm a top-10 quarterback. I'll leave it at that. I'm not going to create a list or anything right now."

Well, PFF created their list as part of an age-old debate that likely will follow Purdy for the rest of his career, especially considering the lucrative new deal he just inked. All that matters at the end of the day is how he performs on the field, rankings aside, and the 49ers Faithful certainly would agree.

