Why Cowboys owner Jones believes Purdy has ‘Mahomes-ish' qualities

Brock Purdy isn't a fan of being compared to other quarterbacks, but that didn't stop Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones from mentioning the parallels between the 49ers quarterback and a two-time NFL MVP.

Purdy famously starred at Iowa State, where Jones believes the San Francisco signal-caller demonstrated similar traits as Kansas City Chiefs superstar Patrick Mahomes.

"Well you know, Brock Purdy ... he looked Mahomes-ish. If you looked at him in college, he did things like Mahomes," Jones said Friday on 105.3 The Fan's "K&C Masterpiece" show. "He did shovel stuff, and he did that. And he wore Oklahoma out. [Former Oklahoma coach] I know Barry Switzer called me and told me, he said that there's a kid up there at Iowa State that has something different. And so, the bottom line is that he does have the ability to make things happen creatively, a unique ability.

Purdy has faced the Cowboys twice in his NFL career, leading the 49ers to victory in both instances. On Sunday, Dallas is tasked with finding a way to slow down Purdy, which Jones believes is possible due to opposing defenses giving the third-year quarterback issues recently.

"Is there a way to shut him down? I guess so, there have been several teams that have been successful against him.

Both the 49ers and Cowboys are underperforming based on preseason expectations, setting up a critical matchup on Sunday at Levi's Stadium.

Purdy has thrown for 466 yards with four touchdowns, no interceptions and a 120.5 passer rating while completing 68-percent of his passes in his two previous meetings with Dallas.

That includes a four-touchdown performance when these two teams met on "Sunday Night Football" in Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season, a result San Francisco and The Faithful hope to emulate once more this weekend.

