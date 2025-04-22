Trending
49ers QB Purdy attending team's voluntary workout; Kittle absent

By Taylor Wirth

The start of the 49ers' offseason program might have provided some insight into the current state of contract extension negotiations with two star players.

Quarterback Brock Purdy is in attendance for San Francisco's voluntary offseason workouts Tuesday in Santa Clara, while tight end George Kittle is absent, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported.

Veteran linebacker Fred Warner, as NBC Sports Bay Area's Matt Maiocco reported, also was in attendance.

Purdy and the 49ers currently are negotiating a long-term extension that could pay the fourth-year quarterback more than $50-plus million annually, and his attendance Tuesday could be a sign that things are progressing toward a deal.

Kittle, meanwhile, also is negotiating an extension with the team, and his absence might be a sign that an agreement is not imminent.

However, it's not uncommon for veteran players, including Kittle, to skip voluntary workouts, so Purdy and his tight end's attendance/absence should be taken with a grain of salt.

