Why Purdy wanted no-trade clause in 49ers contract extension

Newly extended 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy isn't going anywhere for a while.

Not only did San Francisco hand its young signal-caller a hefty new contract worth $265 million over five years -- including $181 million guaranteed -- but also included a no-trade clause throughout the deal.

During his press conference on Wednesday after the extension was made official, Purdy was asked about the importance of that stipulation.

"I think it's important, yes, but also something my agent and I had discussed with what other quarterbacks have around the league in their contract," Purdy told reporters.

However, the former Mr. Irrelevant added that the no-trade clause wasn't a sticking point during contract talks.

"For me, was it going to be a determining factor in signing it or not? No," Purdy explained. "We were very grateful that we had it in there. But at the end of the day, everything else that the contract entails, we're extremely excited about. So we're just grateful how it turned out."

Purdy joined fellow Pro Bowl teammates George Kittle and Fred Warner in agreeing to extensions with the 49ers in recent weeks.

So now that San Francisco has locked up its core group of stars, it's looking more and more like a drama-free summer in the Bay Area.

