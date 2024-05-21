49ers QB Purdy shares refreshing outlook on newfound NFL fame

It's no secret that Brock Purdy is a humble guy, and the 49ers quarterback hasn't changed one bit since seeing his celebrity status rise in the weeks before and after Super Bowl LVIII.

So far this offseason, Purdy has had a ball in the Bay -- throwing out the first pitch at a Giants game, tossing beers into the crowd onstage with Luke Combs and even working his way into a commercial or two. The 24-year-old is taking everything in stride with a refreshing outlook on his newfound fame.

"Yeah, it's a little different obviously. But at the end of the day, and I've said this a million times, but I just try to keep it simple in terms of who I am as a person, as a human," Purdy told reporters in Santa Clara on Tuesday at the start of organized team activities.

"There are people that come up and want pictures. It's like, I was that kid growing up and I always wanted whoever I was looking up to or whatever to give time and just be a human and talk and take a picture, sign some stuff. I always remember that. And throughout all this, the offseason stuff and doing different things, I try to give back to people as best as I can, and not be on a pedestal or anything like that.

"So that's how I look at it. But you know, we've been able to enjoy some different events and stuff. Having an offseason, not just rehabbing 24/7, so it's been good to hang out with the guys outside of football and have a little offseason. It's been good."

Purdy's teammate Nick Bosa has noticed a difference in his QB -- but only when it comes to football. He even compared Purdy to PGA Tour player Scottie Scheffler, who is known for his good-guy persona (and, more recently and perhaps ironically, a recent arrest at the PGA Championship).

"I think [Purdy's] definitely getting a little more vocal within the building," Bosa told reporters Tuesday. "And yeah, I don't think he's ever going to change. I don't think he's somebody that's going to change even when he gets paid next year. He's a man of faith, and he kind of reminds me of Scottie Scheffler, except for he got arrested. Just super humble and a really good kid.

"And yeah, he's definitely famous. He's famous for sure."

In just two NFL seasons, Purdy already has gone from Mr. Irrelevant to top dog in the league. It's clear the QB and the 49ers don't plan on relinquishing that relevancy any time soon, either, so this could be just the beginning of what's to come for the young signal-caller.

Through it all, the 49ers Faithful can rest assured Purdy has a good head on his shoulders. But they certainly already knew that.

