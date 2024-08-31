Why Jennings predicts ‘older' 49ers will miss playoffs this season

The 49ers are eager to begin their revenge tour during the 2024 NFL season after falling just short of winning Super Bowl LVIII last season -- their second championship loss in five years.

With most of their core returning for the upcoming season, they are heavily favored to return to the big stage and finally get the monkey off their back.

But former NFL wide receiver Greg Jennings isn't convinced, and he explained why he left San Francisco out of the playoff picture as he revealed his 2024 season predictions.

"Everyone is so bullish on the Niners," Jennings said Friday on "First Things First." "And I thought to myself, 'I really like the Niners. I love that they got [Brandon] Aiyuk done. There's just a little too much going on right now and I think Brock Purdy is dealing with that and is not going to handle that great.' So we'll see, they may be on the outside looking in.

"I also feel like they're an older team, going to struggle with being healthy all season long, and that's why I had to leave them out."

San Francisco has made four NFC Championship Game appearances in the last five seasons, but it has nothing to show for it except heartbreak.

The 49ers locked up star wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk through the 2028 NFL season and still is negotiating a deal with All-Pro left tackle Trent Williams, who continues to hold out until a contract is resolved.

But with quarterback Brock Purdy due for a massive payday next offseason, this likely is San Francisco's final go at a Super Bowl win with its current group.

With much talk about the 49ers' "Super Bowl window" closing, it appears they'll have many doubters to prove wrong -- including Jennings.

