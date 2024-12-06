Five 49ers to watch in must-win NFC game vs. Bears in Week 14

The 49ers still are mathematically in the NFC postseason picture.

But a lot would have to go right for Kyle Shanahan’s team to qualify for the playoffs for a fourth consecutive season.

First, they have to start winning games.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

And Sunday’s matchup against the Chicago Bears is anything but a sure thing, even as the opposition enters Levi’s Stadium on a six-game losing streak.

The 49ers are coming off back-to-back losses to Green Bay and Buffalo by a combined 73-20.

The Bears, meanwhile, have suffered narrow misses. They have lost consecutive games to Green Bay, Minnesota and Detroit -- postseason-bound teams from the NFC North -- by a combined seven points.

With an eye to the future, here are five players who have to step up for the 49ers to get back on the winning track:

S Ji’Ayir Brown

Second-year safety Ji’Ayir Brown has started all 12 games this season. He has experienced his ups and downs along the way.

Brown started just five regular-season games as a rookie. He intercepted two passes and added another in the Super Bowl, when he picked off Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes.

This season, the big plays have been lacking for Brown. He has just one interception and no forced fumbles or fumble recoveries.

Chicago Bears rookie quarterback Caleb Williams has done a good job of protecting the football. He has gone six games without throwing an interception. Brown must put himself in a position to generate a takeaway that could swing the momentum of this game.

DE Sam Okuayinonu

The 49ers must upgrade their defensive line in the offseason, so these games down the stretch are important for players to show they’re part of the solution.

Okuayinonu made the first two starts of his NFL career the past two weeks in place of injured Nick Bosa.

Although a starting job in the future might not be in the cards for Okuayinonu, he can show he is worthy of a long-term role with the team as part of the defensive line rotation.

Okuayinonu enters the game with three sacks, and he should have an opportunity to add to that total on Sunday.

This is a big opportunity for the 49ers’ defensive line. Williams has been sacked a league-high 49 times.

LG Ben Bartch

Ben Bartch is getting at least a two-game audition for a spot on the 49ers’ starting offensive line for next season.

He made his first start of the season last week against the Buffalo Bills with left guard Aaron Banks out of action with a concussion.

“I was impressed by him,” Shanahan said. “I know he’s got a lot of ability and we've enjoyed working with him here. But that was our first time going into a game with him. I loved how he competed. I thought he blocked well.”

Bartch started 20 games in 3 1/2 seasons with the Jacksonville Jaguars. The 49ers signed him off the Jaguars’ practice squad on Nov. 21, 2023.

Despite suiting up for only seven games with the 49ers since that time, he has shown enough for the 49ers to believe he might have a future.

Banks is scheduled for unrestricted free agency and appears unlikely to be back next season. Bartch can establish himself as a legitimate competitor for a starting role in 2025.

QB Brock Purdy

A year ago, Brock Purdy ranked at or near the top of almost every passing statistic in the NFL. This season, he is dropped more toward the middle of the pack.

Purdy is coming off a game in the snow of Orchard Park, N.Y., in which he completed 11 of 18 passes for just 94 yards in a 35-10 loss to the Bills. This is an opportunity in nice weather conditions against a solid defense for him to get back on track.

Purdy has to do what he does best, which is to be decisive, accurate and spread the ball around to his playmakers. He needs to get the ball to George Kittle, Deebo Samuel and Jauan Jennings in space, and he needs to get things going with rookie wide receiver Ricky Pearsall, too.

Purdy is the future of the 49ers, and he is due for a big contract in the offseason. The last thing he needs is to plant any seeds of doubt as to whether he is worthy of a franchise-sized financial commitment.

RB Isaac Guerendo

The 49ers have not had the best of luck selecting running backs within the first four rounds of the NFL Draft.

Isaac Guerendo, a fourth-round pick in 2024 from Louisville, could be the exception. The 49ers experienced swings and misses with Joe Williams, Trey Sermon and Ty Davis-Price under the current regime since 2017.

Among the eight players on the 49ers’ roster who have carried the ball more than one time this season, Guerendo leads the team with a 5.9-yard average per attempt. He has 246 yards and two touchdowns on 42 carries. He might also have an opportunity to show his ability in the passing game.

With Christian McCaffrey (knee) and Jordan Mason (ankle) out for the remainder of the regular season, Guerendo will get his opportunity to show he is capable of moving a notch up the depth chart next season.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast