Purdy's mom shares pure response to 49ers QB's on-air shout-out

There’s nothing quite like a mother’s wholesome response, whether it’s in person or online.

During the 49ers’ much-needed 30-13 win against the New England Patriots on Sunday at Levi’s Stadium, San Francisco's star quarterback Brock Purdy took advantage of his time in front of the camera by shouting out his mother, Carrie.

Purdy’s moment came after he connected with All-Pro tight end George Kittle on a leaping 12-yard TD catch between three New England defenders, giving the 49ers a 20-0 lead with 3:18 remaining in the first half.

Kittle jumps over EVERYONE for this TD grab 💪 pic.twitter.com/qRsCsCp8gI — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) September 29, 2024

It was then that Purdy had his on-air moment, which would provoke Purdy’s mom to quickly post a pure response to her son on Instagram.

“Love you too baby,” read Carrie’s response.

Purdy and Co. find themselves with a 2-2 record on the 2024 NFL season after a crucial bounce-back victory over the Patriots.

Surely, if the 49ers’ signal-caller, who completed 15 of 27 pass attempts for 288 yards with one touchdown and one interception in Sunday’s win, continues to supply enough offense, the on-air opportunities will follow.

That potentially means more wholesome responses from Purdy’s mom.

