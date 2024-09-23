49ers QB Purdy appears to miss wide-open Aiyuk touchdown vs. Rams

Brock Purdy played relatively mistake-free football on Sunday but there was one possible miscue that looms large.

Purdy completed 22 of 30 passes for 292 yards and three touchdowns through the air in San Francisco's 27-24 loss to the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium and one of his completions could have changed the game had it been to a different receiver.

With 4:08 remaining in the fourth quarter and the 49ers leading the Rams 24-17, Purdy evaded pressure on a first-and-20 play, scrambled around the backfield and connected with wide receiver Jauan Jennings on a 5-yard reception.

However, as NFL Network's Brian Baldinger pointed out in his "Baldy Breakdown" on Monday, it appeared Purdy had a wide-open Brandon Aiyuk downfield on what likely would have been a booming 52-yard touchdown pass that could have sealed a San Francisco win.

.@49ers I thought this could have easily been the "nail in the coffin" as @THE2ERA was wide open. Cant figure out why Brock didnt throw it. #BaldysBreakdowns pic.twitter.com/qMBZp6ez3v — Brian Baldinger (@BaldyNFL) September 23, 2024

It's unclear what the play call was and why Purdy did not attempt the pass to a wide-open Aiyuk, but at the 0:55 mark of the video, it appears Purdy is looking in Aiyuk's general direction on the play before scrambling out of the pocket and connecting with Jennings near the sideline.

Purdy played an overall fantastic game without three of his key offensive weapons but perhaps that decision and wide receiver Ronnie Bell's critical dropped reception were plays the 49ers' offense would like back.

