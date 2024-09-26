Purdy's NFL potential amazingly foreseen by Mike Shanahan

Brock Purdy's rapid ascension to superstardom took the NFL world by surprise, except for one member of the Shanahan family.

Mike Shanahan, father of 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan, expected big things from Purdy after seeing practice tape from minicamp before the quarterback's rookie campaign in 2022.

During an interview on "Pardon My Take," The San Francisco Chronicle's Mike Silver detailed that while the focus at that time remained on quarterbacks Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo, the eldest Shanahan stayed keyed onto the rookie signal-caller from Iowa State.

"This is incredible, so because I was doing this book full force, I spent a ton of time with him [Mike Shanahan] in May and June of 2022," Silver said. "So in those conversations, I would ask him about Trey Lance, of course, and Jimmy [Garoppolo] and he kept talking about Brock Purdy because he'd seen some minicamp tape and I'd think 'he's kind of weirdly into Brock Purdy.

"Whatever, he's the No. 262 and final pick.' Now they open against the Bears, it's Trey Lance's first game as the unquestioned starter. The day before I go to Mike Shanahan's room and I'm sitting up there and I'm asking him about Trey Lance and he again brings up Purdy and he says 'When you have a guy like that in your building, you don't let him out.' So he's still got it."

The 49ers boldly decided to roster three quarterbacks to begin the 2022 NFL season, knowing multiple teams planned to scoop Purdy up had the rookie been subjected to waivers if he wasn't included.

San Francisco's gamble paid off, as Purdy ended up being invaluable insurance during his rookie season, before ultimately securing his place on the throne as the 49ers' starting quarterback.

Now entering his third NFL season, Purdy has established himself as one of the league's best quarterbacks, primed to lead San Francisco for years to come.

Thankfully, the organization saw the same things Mike Shanahan did, avoiding an alternate reality where Purdy found his NFL groove on a different franchise that would reap the rewards of the quarterback's presence.

