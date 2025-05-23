Purdy shares hilarious revelation about Luke Combs concert

Brock Purdy has no trouble keeping his composure on the football field, but put him on stage with a microphone, and suddenly things get dicey.

The 49ers quarterback was asked what he thought was the more nerve-wracking situation: avoiding a linebacker or going on stage with American country music singer Luke Combs.

“I’d say being on stage with Luke Combs,” Purdy laughingly said Thursday on 95.7 The Game’s "Willard & Dibs." “Man, George [Kittle] and I were up there, and we couldn’t hear a thing. I was like, ‘How do they go up there and sing? And everyone’s singing with you.’ So, I was starstruck up there. So definitely that [is more stressful].

George Kittle and Brock Purdy rocked the stage at the Luke Combs concert last night 🤩 pic.twitter.com/JQJBS2mE5H — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) May 19, 2024

Last May, Purdy and some of his teammates appeared on stage at the sold-out show at Levi’s Stadium to rock out with one of country music’s biggest stars. Given the massive stadium show and the loud crowd, it’s no surprise that the San Francisco signal-caller couldn’t hear anything, let alone start belting out a song.

Thankfully, Purdy plays football for a living, so he won’t have to worry about singing on pitch or in time.

