Darnold credits Purdy, 49ers for his career-best success in 2024

Sam Darnold had a career best 2024 NFL season with the Minnesota Vikings, and he gave his time with the 49ers and Brock Purdy a lot of credit for his recent success.

Darnold recently spoke to NBC Sports Bay Area in support of the Lowe's Foundation to support SkillsUSA National Signing Day, which celebrates students entering skilled trades like plumbing, electrical, HVAC and construction. The cause is personal for the quarterback, whose father was a plumber by trade.

“Brock helped me a ton,” Darnold said. “With certain things of how to prepare and even just watching him play. Just how he processes on the field and all those certain things.”

Darnold helped the Vikings to a 14-3 record, which subsequently led to a three-year $100.5 million contract with the Seattle Seahawks. The USC product’s 4,319 yards, 35 touchdowns and 66.2 completion percentage in 2024 are the best of his seven-year career, leading to his first Pro Bowl honors.

"First of all, I think his poise,” Darnold said of Purdy. “Whether he made a good play, a bad play, you celebrate on the field with your teammates, you get pumped, but then you come right back to the sideline and you have the same demeanor. That was something I always admired about Brock.

“And then the other thing. Is how he prepared. I say this all the time, but I give Brock a ton of credit in showing me the ropes that way. He showed me so much in how to prepare and how to study. He was so helpful that way.”

Darnold was the No. 3 overall pick of the 2018 NFL draft by the New York Jets, where he played for three seasons before spending two years with the Carolina Panthers. The veteran playcaller shared that his time in the Bay Area was when he really developed the best way to prepare each week.

“Obviously, you think you’re spending more time in the facility and you’re going over the plays, you think you’re doing a good job, especially when I was a young quarterback in New York,” Darnold said. “I think understanding how to do it was the most important thing for me.

“I feel like Brock, and Brandon Allen as well, really showed me the ropes on how to better prepare as a quarterback in this league, and I’m going to take that with me for the rest of my career.”

Darnold also gave a significant amount of credit to Kyle Shanahan and the 49ers coaching staff for how he now analyzes plays developing in the field. How the head coach and then-quarterbacks coach Brian Griese simplified plays is an aspect of the game that the quarterback will continue to utilize.

“I think that’s the biggest thing that I learned going there was just to trust the progressions and if something is not there, trust it, and move on to the next one and the next one,” Darnold said. “If that’s not there, then be able to make a play potentially, but understand where my outs are. If I’m hot, understand where my hot is. If I need to hang in the pocket, understand where I can potentially throw the ball away if there’s pressure.

“They taught me so much about playing good football, and I’m forever thankful for my time there.”

Darnold will see his former teammates in Week 1 when the 49ers travel to Seattle for the season opener.

