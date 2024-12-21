Shanahan dismisses Purdy's recent self-critique about competitiveness

Brock Purdy recently offered a self-critique that he needed to play with a "chip" on his shoulder again after experiencing a regression during the 2024 NFL season.

Coach Kyle Shanahan doesn't share that belief, voicing his confidence in Purdy's competitive nature while speaking to reporters on Friday.

“No," Shanahan said when asked if he talked with Purdy about playing with a chip on his shoulder. "I heard about it because I had a radio show yesterday and they asked me about Brock saying he’s going to play with more of a chip on his shoulder. And so, that was the only thing I heard about it. He has as big of a chip on his shoulder as any player I've been around, so that throws me off. He's probably just trying to answer a question and come up with something to say for you guys. But, Brock plays as hard and competitive as anyone I’ve been around.”

Purdy posted sensational numbers across his first two NFL seasons, leading the 49ers to a 17-4 regular-season record as a starter while throwing 44 touchdowns and 15 interceptions across 25 appearances.

However, the 24-year-old quarterback has seen his numbers dip in 2024, throwing just 15 touchdowns with nine interceptions as San Francisco stumbles through a rocky campaign that has them all but eliminated from playoff contention.

Purdy reached incredible heights during the 2023 NFL season, finishing fourth in MVP voting after throwing for a franchise-record 4,280 yards with 31 touchdowns and a league-leading 113.0 passer rating.

In 2024, those numbers are down across the board, and the 49ers sit at 6-8 with far more questions than answers as three games remain on the schedule.

While Purdy never seems to shy away from owning up to his part in San Francisco's struggles, Shanahan clearly isn't putting much stock into the third-year NFL quarterback's comments about needing to find a way to return the chip on his shoulder.

