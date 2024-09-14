O'Connell details challenges 49ers, Purdy present to Vikings

Minnesota Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell has proved he can beat the 49ers after pulling off a 22-17 primetime upset last season in Minneapolis.

Neither team was at full health in that contest, though -- Trent Williams, Deebo Samuel and Justin Jefferson all were sidelined with injuries -- and O'Connell is well aware of the challenge that San Francisco presents for any team.

"It's a great test," O'Connell told reporters during Friday's media availability. "They're a really good football team -- not a surprise, knowing Kyle [Shanahan] and knowing that coaching staff."

Though he never has worked directly with the 49ers coach, O'Connell has ties to the Shanahan coaching tree through his time as Sean McVay's offensive coordinator with the Los Angeles Rams in 2020 and 2021.

"How they fit each other from a standpoint of offense and defense, the personnel they do have to play their schemes and the way Kyle and his coordinators operate, it's a challenge for sure," O'Connell continued. "No greater test in our conference than the defending conference champions coming in."

O'Connell, a former third-round pick at quarterback in the 2008 NFL Draft, highlighted the skillset of 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy ahead of Sunday's matchup.

Though Purdy struggled in last season's bout -- he threw a pair of fourth-quarter interceptions stunting a 49ers comeback attempt -- the Vikings coach had plenty of good things to say of San Francisco's young signal-caller.

"I think he's got really, really good field vision that you separate some of the guys that aren't [6-foot-5] and standing in there like an oak tree," O'Connell explained. "He's got some great athleticism and pocket movement."

O'Connell was a dangerous threat with his legs during his time at San Diego State in the mid-2000s. He ran for 19 touchdowns across 39 collegiate games, the same number of scores on the ground as Purdy had at Iowa State.

"[Purdy] is a willing thrower even when there's some things going on around him," O'Connell said before giving perhaps his highest compliment of Purdy.

"I think he's got kind of a unique accuracy where it's play-specific, where he always seems to put the ball where he needs to. A lot of guys can be accurate, and then they get into those game situations and that consistency doesn't always show up. When I turn on the tape and watch him play, I see a guy playing the quarterback position at a really high level."

With running back Christian McCaffrey again sidelined Sunday in Minnesota, the 49ers will need Purdy to continue playing to that caliber in order to exact revenge on O'Connell's Vikings squad.

