How Simms interprets Lynch's ‘no guarantee' Purdy comments

INDIANAPOLIS — As Brock Purdy’s representation and the 49ers initiate discussions for a multi-year extension, John Lynch’s ‘no guarantees’ comment hints that a long-term, mega-extension is not a foregone conclusion.

NBC Sports NFL analyst Chris Simms spoke to NBC Sports Bay Area at the NFL Scouting Combine and shared his interpretation of the general manager’s statement.

“With that ‘no guarantee’ comment, that’s one there, where I look at it and go, they have a line of demarcation,” Simms said. “‘We’ll pay you this, but we ain’t going over that. And if you want over that, there is no guarantee that’s getting done this year. We will see if I read that right with John Lynch’s comments.”

Purdy is in the final year of his rookie contract and is set to make $5.28 million in 2025 after accruing just over $2.88 million through his first three seasons since being selected as the final pick (No. 262) of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Since taking over as the starter, Purdy boasts a 23-13 regular-season record and is 4-2 in the playoffs. Simms does not discount the Iowa State’s talent, but does believe that Kyle Shanahan’s system is a huge assist to a play-caller’s performance on the field.

“He’s very good, I know that,” Simms said. “I know he’s more than just a system quarterback. He has more that he could offer than that, but he’s still in the realm of system quarterback to where, as we saw this year, when there are a few injuries with the team.

“He’s not the guy that’s going to carry your team through in big moments, [when] our running game isn’t working, or this receiver’s injured and we need the quarterback to be special today. He’s not that. Again, I know it sounds like I’m being a jerk, but those are just my honest evaluations of that.”

Simms referred to the success of quarterbacks Jimmy Garoppolo and Nick Mullins, who now are with the Los Angeles Rams and Minnesota Viking, respectively, while playing under Shanahan. Both quarterbacks saw their most successful seasons with the 49ers and the NFL analyst believes most play-callers would.

“That is the Shanahan magic,” Simms said. “Hopefully that’s where I hope Brock Purdy can realize, ‘Hey I’m in a good spot. I know I’m a good player, I want to be on a good team for a long time, so I’m not going to hold their feet over the fire for every last dollar.’

“And then the 49ers could go, ‘Hey, here’s money that’s respectable. We think you’re really good, but it’s not going to ruin our team in the future.’ That’s where I want them to meet, in the middle there.”

The 49ers currently have four of the top-paid players at their positions in defensive end Nick Bosa, left tackle Trent Williams, running back Christian McCaffrey and fullback Kyle Juszczyk. Fred Warner is the second-highest paid linebacker behind Baltimore Ravens' Roquan Smith, while George Kittle is the third-highest paid tight end behind Kansas City Chiefs' Travis Kelce and Minnesota Vikings' T.J. Hockenson.

The 49ers have been able to procure a series of high-value extensions as a result of not signing a quarterback to a second contract since Garoppolo signed a five-year $137 million extension in 2018.

“How many guys can you pay?” Simms said. “That’s rare. There’s that many positions where they have the top two or three guys at their position? I think that’s where we’re in a little bit of a retooling on the run by the 49ers, where they still have some pieces, where we want to keep them together going forward.

"But there are some older guys ,where it’s kind of going to the end. Where do we trim the fat, so we stay really good going forward? They have some tough decisions ahead."

