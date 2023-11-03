Lynch expresses ‘authentic' belief, pride in Purdy amid 49ers' skid

Programming note: Watch Greg Papa's full interview with John Lynch on "49ers Game Plan," airing at 9 p.m. PT Friday after "Dubs Talk Live" on NBC Sports Bay Area

Nothing comes easy in the NFL, especially for quarterbacks. And while that's a lesson Brock Purdy has learned the hard way over the past few weeks, 49ers general manager John Lynch still has all the faith in his team's young signal-caller.

Lynch sat down with Greg Papa for this week's episode of "49ers Game Plan" on NBC Sports Bay Area, expressing the team's unwavering confidence in Purdy amid San Francisco's current three-game losing streak.

"I think the most impressive thing is Brock’s accountability," Lynch told Papa. "Brock is an accountable guy, and he wants better. ... He’s played some of his best football during this three-game losing streak as well, but as a quarterback, it’s just like everything in our league -- it’s 60 minutes, and you've got to finish the game. And ultimately, you can’t turn the ball over. Brock understands that."

Purdy has made countless great plays over the course of the 49ers' last three losses, but five interceptions in that same span have proven costly for San Francisco. The last three weeks have been far from the norm for Purdy in terms of taking care of the ball -- the pick he threw in the third quarter of the 49ers' Week 6 loss to the Cleveland Browns marked the first time he had thrown an interception in 248 passing attempts.

But what Purdy has done this season after his March elbow surgery is nothing short of spectacular to Lynch. Purdy helped San Francisco jump out to a 5-0 start and ultimately has kept them in games despite those mistakes -- and an underperforming defense -- proving he could bounce back from a torn UCL in his throwing elbow sustained during last season's NFC Championship Game.

"I think we all have to go back to where Brock started this year," Lynch said. "That’s a pretty miraculous comeback to do what he’s done. Couldn’t be more proud of the way he’s approached it. We have so much belief in that young man, and it’s real, it’s authentic, and we believe just like we believe that our team’s going to come back, that we’re going to come back and play to our standard, and Brock’s going to be right at the lead of that charge.

"There’s a lot of confidence and belief that will happen."

Purdy has taken full accountability for his performance during the 49ers' losing streak, though there's plenty of blame to go around. And it's clear that despite the team's struggles, Lynch and the rest of the team have the utmost confidence that their young quarterback will soar back to relevancy once more.

