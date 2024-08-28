Anonymous NFL coach pinpoints key difference between Purdy, Jimmy G

Programming Note: Watch "49ers Now" with Matt Maiocco and Carlos Ramirez at 5 p.m. PT today from Santa Clara, streaming live on the NBC Sports app. Watch the show later on YouTube and Facebook.

The 49ers have had their fair share of quarterback controversies.

But it appears the 49ers have found their signal-caller of the future when they least expected it after selecting Brock Purdy with the very final pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. He was thrust into the starting role during his rookie season after injuries to former 49ers quarterbacks Jimmy Garoppolo and Trey Lance.

After Garoppolo's six-season stint with San Francisco, those around the NFL already have been able to compare and contrast Purdy's two 49ers seasons to those of his predecessor. And one anonymous NFL coach told The Athletic's Mike Sando one key difference that separates Purdy from Garoppolo.

“When they have had to move the ball via dropback pass, that has been the difference between him and Jimmy,” the head coach told Sando. “Purdy has done it, and he’s done it in moments where he had to pull the ball down against Detroit and go get a first down with his legs.

"He has an innate feel. He has proven even when it’s not going well, he’s a quarter away from clicking in, and you’d better have a lead when he does."

Despite leading San Francisco to consecutive NFC championships and a trip to Super Bowl LVIII last season, his first as the official starter, Purdy's success has been questioned and critiqued, with many suggesting his success solely relies on the system that he's in under Kyle Shanahan and the 49ers.

The naysayers have labeled the 24-year-old as a "system quarterback" or a "game manager" rather than a "game changer."

One unnamed defensive coordinator told Sando that while the 49ers might have unlocked layers to Purdy's potential, the quarterback has made the most of his opportunity as he rises toward NFL stardom.

“The system really helps, but he maximizes it,” the defensive coordinator said. “I’m not saying he is Kurt Warner, but he reminds me of that type of body. Not big, not a great arm, but he’s accurate, he knows when to get rid of the ball, he’s sharp, he’s a little bit better athlete than you think."

One offensive play-caller added Purdy is "really underrated."

“I honestly could debate calling Brock a 1,” the play-caller told Sando. “He is really underrated. Kyle Shanahan deserves a ton of credit, but there still has to be somebody at the switch.”

Finally, one assistant general manager who spoke to Sando praised Purdy while giving credit to the 49ers' coaching staff.

“I’m not sold that it is a universal skill set for varying systems. But for their system and their offense, they greatly capitalize on what his abilities are," the GM said. "That is a credit to the coaching staff."

