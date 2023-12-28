49ers QB Purdy explains reason for first interception vs. Ravens

Brock Purdy had a performance he'd like to forget against the Baltimore Ravens on Christmas at Levi’s Stadium, throwing a career-high four interceptions before leaving the 49ers’ 33-19 loss with another stinger.

While enduring some unlucky bounces during Week 16’s disaster, Purdy agreed with coach Kyle Shanahan on one play in particular that highlighted an area the second-year quarterback must improve.

Purdy believes he threw his first interception against Baltimore because he was too focused on having another big play against the Ravens and lost sight of more rational decisions.

“That [first] drive, we had two really explosive plays, the third down and then the next play after that to George [Kittle] again,” Purdy told reporters on Thursday. “So, it's like the emotion, everything's built up, we're feeling good, and then we call this play with what wasn't the right coverage. So, for myself, it's like, ‘All right, dude, progress and check it down.’

“In the moment, I was aggressive. I was like, ‘Alright, just had two big plays, I'm trying to fit this one in.’ Which, obviously, looking back on it was not the right decision, wasn't the smart play as a quarterback.”

Now, the 24-year-old understands he must keep his emotions in check, regardless of the excitement sparked by big-time plays.

“Now whatever play is next, you’ve got to play the play the right way and not just feed off the emotion and everything that you felt from the previous plays,” Purdy said. “So, that's something that I had to learn the hard way.

“I've played in enough games where I think I understand when and where I can be aggressive, and take a chance, take a shot, and when I should progress, check it down, throw it away, those kinds of things.”

At 11-4, San Francisco needs Purdy to avoid costly turnovers if it is to secure a sixth Super Bowl win.

After poorly playing against the 12-3 Ravens, Purdy should be much better prepared should the NFL’s top two teams meet again in February.

“If we see them again down the road, obviously we'd be excited to play them and all that, but we're just taking it one day at a time, and we'll see how it all goes,” Purdy declared.

