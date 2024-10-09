Purdy takes blame for game-sealing INT in 49ers' loss to Cardinals

Brock Purdy took responsibility for his game-sealing fourth-quarter interception in the 49ers’ 24-23 loss to the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday at Levi’s Stadium.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, the San Francisco quarterback was asked what was going through his mind during the play.

“I got hit and so I’m like, ‘All right, how did that happen with that we had on?’ and we had two guys come to the side of where our protection was set, and one guy was free,” Purdy said “So that’s on me in terms of getting the ball out and not holding onto it.

“So, in that situation when I was walking off and looking at the video board I was like, ‘Man, did I just miss a guy or did I just try to get to [Brandon] Aiyuk the whole time and not see the blitz?’ So, in that moment that’s what I was thinking about, and I wish I would have executed it differently.”

"That's on me."



Brock Purdy takes ownership for his late interception that sealed the 49ers' loss to the Cardinals pic.twitter.com/DjiuTh9R6U — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) October 9, 2024

Purdy and the rest of the 49ers offense looked out of sorts for most of the game and could not get it done on their final drive as the Cardinals brought a blitz, forcing the errant throw that was intercepted by linebacker Kyzir White. The loss was yet another brutal second-half collapse and a second difficult divisional defeat for the team to stomach.

While the 24-year-old is accustomed to leading the team to comeback victories, he still is very early into his NFL career, still prone to making hasty throws while under pressure. Now, the 49ers must turn the page quickly with a Thursday Night Football matchup against the Seattle Seahawks looming.

The game has a must-win feeling as San Francisco currently is 0-2 in the NFC West.

Purdy knows this and will have to play better under pressure against the Seahawks in what surely will be a loud and raucous environment on Thursday at Lumen Field in Seattle.

