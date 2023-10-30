49ers QB Brock Purdy ‘fine' after hitting head on turf vs. Bengals

SANTA CLARA — Quarterback Brock Purdy appeared to hit the back of his head on the Levi’s Stadium ground late in the fourth quarter of the 49ers' 31-17 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday.

Television viewers had reason to be alarmed because of Purdy’s status, as he was cleared out of concussion protocol just one day earlier.

But the incident was not identified by athletic trainers who are assigned to spot such incidents from the booth at NFL games and identify players who have possibly sustained concussions.

Purdy remained in the game.

“There was a scare when you see the tape — or when I saw the tape,” coach Kyle Shanahan said on a conference call Monday with reporters. “But talking to him (Purdy) after the game and talking to him today, it’s been totally fine.”

Purdy fumbled on the next play after the play on which Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle D.J. Reader was penalized for a low hit on 49ers' quarterback.

Purdy remained in the game for the final two snaps of the game, on which he completed two passes for 71 yards in the closing seconds.

Shanahan said he did not see in real time how Purdy appeared to hit the ground or how he grabbed at his helmet in the immediate aftermath of the play.

“It’s not something I’m looking for during the game,” Shanahan said. “I’m usually looking at defenses and I’m looking at my call sheet getting ready for the next down.”

Shanahan said if he learned Purdy was injured, he would have been substituted out of the game.

“If I think any of our players are hurt, I’ll always want to get them out of the game,” Shanahan said.

After the 49ers’ loss to the Bengals, Purdy said he was feeling fine physically.

“It was just the typical whiplash of a play like that, you know, head goes back, hits the ground,” Purdy said. “But it's like any other body part, you get hit and shake it off a little bit. So I'm good from that.”

Purdy completed 22 of 31 pass attempts for 365 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions on Sunday.

He threw costly interceptions in the second halves of the 49ers’ past three losses.

Purdy still ranks first in the NFL with a 9.1-yard average per pass attempt. He is second in the league with a passer rating of 105.4.

Shanahan scoffed when asked if consideration was being given to benching Purdy during the bye week.

“Nobody changes their quarterback for no reason,” Shanahan answered.

