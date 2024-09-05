Purdy reveals how he wants to improve as 49ers' QB this season

Star 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy was an MVP finalist for his excellence during the 2023 NFL season.

But after he and San Francisco narrowly lost Super Bowl LVIII to Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs, the 24-year-old wisely knows there is work to be done.

Purdy appeared on the "Rich Eisen Show" Tuesday and discussed how he wants to take his game to the next level during the 49ers’ upcoming season, which begins Monday night against the New York Jets.

“I would say just situational football, man,” Purdy told Eisen. “Watching the games back from last year [and] being in certain situations -- third and long, second and long, staying on the field more consistently, being willing to punt -- and looking at what I could have done better … I feel like those are areas that I have looked at pretty hard.

“Playing quarterback in a more efficient way in situational moments, that’s something that I harped on. Obviously, working on my mobility, my body. Last year, I came off a UCL [surgery], so I was actually able to work on all components of my body. Getting stronger, faster and more mobile. Put all those things together, and I feel like I had a real offseason.”

Purdy is very critical of himself. And he already has many critics.

The Iowa State product should cut himself some slack, considering he converted 308 of 444 pass attempts for 4,280 yards and 31 touchdowns last season.

Purdy still has positioned himself to be better than ever in his next campaign. And fortunately, the third-year veteran’s right UCL has been fully healthy, which allowed Purdy to put down the ice packs and pick up footballs during his first offseason as San Francisco’s clear-cut starter.

Of course, “Mr. Irrelevant” never is satisfied. He pointed toward his performances in the 49ers’ latest NFL playoff run as a collective area he wants to improve on during the upcoming quest for the franchise’s sixth Vince Lombardi Trophy.

“I think there was a time like in the [Green Bay] Packers game where they were taking away our intermediate to deep shots, and I was in that game trying to force things downfield, Purdy recalled. “Being willing to take the check-downs, stay on the field, getting third and manageable.

“[Against] Detroit [Lions] in the first half, there were the same things. Being willing to take the check down and punt, rather than … I forced one ball and it got tipped and intercepted. Super Bowl, still the same thing.”

Purdy has collected 1,343 passing yards and six scores over his six career playoff games.

He is far from a concern for coach Kyle Shanahan and San Francisco’s juggernaut of an offense, but his work ethic and competitive spirit won’t let the signal-caller rest easy.

The 49ers came oh-so-close to finally winning it all. But Purdy doesn’t settle for second place -- individually or as a teammate.

Don’t be surprised when the superstar, who is poised for a massive payday next offseason, is back in the MVP debate.

