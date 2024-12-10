How PFF graded Purdy, 49ers in bounce-back win over Bears

SANTA CLARA — The new 49ers faces on the field made solid contributions in their 38-13 win over the Chicago Bears, according to their PFF grades.

The defense outperformed a challenged Bears offense that could only muster FOUR total yards in the first half.

Talanoa Hufanga returned to the lineup alongside Malik Mustapha for the majority of the snaps while the defensive line got 11 pressures on Caleb Williams without the help of Nick Bosa, who remains sidelined with a hip/oblique injury.

Brock Purdy had a near-perfect day, completing 20 of his 25 attempts for 325 yards and two touchdowns with a 145.4 rating. Isaac Guerendo took advantage of his first NFL start, rushing for 78 yards and two touchdowns, and catching both of his targets for 50 yards.

Jaylon Moore got his second consecutive start at left tackle alongside Ben Bartch, who left the game with a high ankle sprain after only 10 offensive plays. The group protected Brock Purdy, allowing only six pressures.

Here are the 49ers' PFF grades for Week 14:

Offense

TE George Kittle - 91.7

Kittle caught all six targets for 151 yards, including 103 yards after the catch. All six of the All-Pro’s receptions resulted in a first down and Kittle is PFF's highest-graded tight end this season with an overall grade of 90.8.

QB Brock Purdy - 90.3

The third-year NFL quarterback recorded his highest overall grades since Week 3 in the loss to the Rams (91.1). Purdy completed six of his nine attempts for 96 yards and a 102.1 passer rating when under pressure

The 49ers used play-action on 41.4 percent of Purdy’s dropbacks — a season high. The play-caller competed nine of his 11 attempts for 171 yards and one touchdown with a 149.1 passer rating when using play-action.

Maybe most pronounced of Purdy’s performance was the 49ers' ability to stretch the field with deep throws, which have been absent over the past several weeks. Purdy completed four of his six pass attempts of 20 yards or more for 118 yards

WR Jauan Jennings - 77.1

Jennings caught seven of eight targets for 90 yards and two touchdowns. Purdy had a perfect 158.3 passer rating when targeting Jennings.

RB Isaac Guerendo - 74.2

The rookie running back not only carried the ball well for 78 yards on 15 carries and two touchdowns but 58 of his yards came after contact. Guerendo was better at pass protection, with a 78.9 pass-blocking grade which was the highest on the offense.

Offensive line:

Dominick Puni’s 93.4 overall grade and 92.1 run-blocking grade are the highest of any NFL offensive lineman in Week 14. Puni's 85.2 overall grade on the season ranks third among guards who have played at least 300 snaps. Only Atlanta Falcons' Chris Lindstrom and Detroit Lions' Kevin Zeitler have higher grades.

LT Jaylon Moore - 75.1 overall, 78.1 pass-blocking (one hit)

LG Ben Bartch - 56.9 overall, 78.9 pass-blocking (no pressures)

LG Spencer Burford - 62.6 overall, 78.7 pass-blocking (one hurry)

RG Dominic Puni - 93.4 overall, 68.9 pass-blocking (two hurries)

C Jake Brendel - 82.6 overall (season-high), 69.3 pass-blocking (one hurry)

RT Colton McKivitz - 65.1 overall grade, 74.9 pass-blocking (one hurry)

Defense

LB DeVondre Campbell - 80.3

Campbell received his best overall grade of the season with nine total tackles and three stops.

CB Renardo Green - 74.2

Green’s 80.8 coverage grade, allowing three catches on five targets for just 21 yards and one pass breakup made up for his one missed tackle.

Missed tackles:

Fred Warner -- Two missed tackles

Khalil Davis -- One missed tackle

Renardo Green -- One missed tackle

Defensive line:

Yetur Gross-Matos -- Three sacks, one hurry

Maliek Collins -- One sack, two hurries

Leonard Floyd -- Two sacks

Sam Okuayinonu -- One hurry, one batted-down pass

Khalil Davis -- One hurry

Williams was under pressure on just nine of his 32 dropbacks but was sacked on six of them, with a seventh sack coming on a play when he wasn't under pressure but committed a fumble/backwards pass.

