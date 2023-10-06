Purdy, Kittle recognize importance, history of 49ers-Cowboys game

The undefeated 49ers are trying to stay level-headed as they prepare for Week 5 against the Dallas Cowboys, but they can't help but acknowledge the gravity that this matchup holds.

An early-season game typically isn't hyped up as much as this clash is, but the "Sunday Night Football" game is a rare exception for this historic rivalry.

“Yeah, just where we're at, what we're trying to do. Obviously, every single game is important, and for this week, we got the Cowboys, so this is the most important game to us," 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy said Thursday. "Obviously, if you go another step further than that, just the history with the two organizations, the playoff games, all that stuff, the last couple years. Everyone knows, it's no secret.

"Like, it's a big deal to both organizations, and we take pride in obviously winning and things like that. So, that's where we're at with that. But at the same time, man, it's another Sunday for us, and we just want to take care of business.”

Brock Purdy on how he's using last season's divisional-round matchup vs. the Cowboys to prepare for this week 🔽 pic.twitter.com/HXGtprNvN7 — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) October 5, 2023

Sunday's game at Levi's Stadium will mark the 40th time the NFC foes have faced each other, including the playoffs, since 1960, and the results have been as close to even as it gets.

San Francisco has knocked Dallas out of the playoffs in each of the past two seasons, but the regular season has been a different story. The Cowboys have beaten the 49ers seven times in their last nine meetings.

The rivalry dates back to the 1970s and intensified through the 90s.

Two decades later, fans fully embrace the rivalry more than ever.

"I know that there's anger, feuds, competitive nature between the two fanbases for sure," 49ers tight end George Kittle said. "You look back years and years and whoever won this game in the playoffs would go on to the Super Bowl. These are two of the most storied franchises in history. Dallas wins a lot of games. The 49ers win a lot of games.

"So when you get to meet up on Sunday Night Football, it's a big deal. I know the fan bases love it, we love it. I think overall it's going to be a fantastic football game."

Do George Kittle and the 49ers have any animosity towards the Cowboys?? pic.twitter.com/teo1bXkiyX — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) October 6, 2023

That's all fans can hope for. Right?

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast