Mike Yam shares perfect upgrade to Purdy's ‘game-manager' label

Brock Purdy finds his "game manager" label funny, but NFL Network's Mike Yam isn't as amused.

Yam joined NBC Sports Bay Area's Laura Britt at Radio Row on Tuesday in Las Vegas ahead of Super Bowl LVIII to discuss the recent criticism of the second-year quarterback and even shared the perfect upgraded version of the controversial label.

"He shouldn't be worried. He is one of the easiest guys to root for in the NFL," Yam said. "I got to be honest with you: I'm at the point now where it doesn't matter what he does on the football field. The haters are going to hate. People are going to say he's a game manager. We're going to elevate the term.

"We call him a 'game CEO' because I think that's a more appropriate way of describing his game. I think the manager title is one that has a negative connotation."

Game CEO has a nice ring to it.

Last week, Purdy was asked about how he feels about the label in an interview with ESPN's Michelle Beisner-Buck.

"I think it's sort of funny, just because we're winning," Purdy told Beisner-Buck. "I think over time I might get some respect, but more than anything it hasn't been about proving people wrong or any of that, it's just been about proving myself right.

"Over time I've told myself I'm good enough and worthy enough to be playing at this level, and over time I'll prove that to myself."

Well so far, he's off to a pretty solid start.

Purdy led the NFL in nearly every statistical quarterback metric this season, his first full season as the starter. But from "game manager" to "system quarterback," the disrespect doesn't seem to be fading despite what Purdy does on the field week in and week out.

Yam emphasized that football is a team sport and every quarterback -- regardless of their skill level -- needs a village around them to compete at the highest level.

"He's executing at a really high level," Yam said. "The people who say well look at all the pieces around him. Tell me the team that gets to the Super Bowl that's only a one-man band. Lamar Jackson is probably your MVP, he's got great pieces around him. Patrick Mahomes has Travis Kelce.

"I think it's a lazy take to say that this guy is not one of the elite quarterbacks in the league."

There only is one way to prove it for Purdy, and that challenge is waiting for him Sunday.

