Warner confident Purdy will be 49ers QB for a ‘very, very long time'

Fred Warner believes there is no question that Brock Purdy will be the 49ers' quarterback for several years to come.

The four-time All-Pro appeared on ESPN’s "Postseason NFL Countdown" on Sunday and was asked if there was any doubt about Purdy's future with San Francisco.

“Not at all,” Warner said. “Brock Purdy, he’s the man. He will be the 49ers quarterback for a very, very, very long time with plenty of Super Bowl rings on his fingers. He’s about to be a very rich man soon, and I can’t wait to see it.”

The 2024 NFL season was challenging for Purdy after his record-breaking 2023 campaign. Still, the Iowa State product has the third highest QBR in the league since his rookie 2022 season, behind only Buffalo Bills' Josh Allen and Kansas City Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes.

Warner had nothing but positive things to say about his teammate, and knew from the start that the 49ers had something special in Purdy.

“First of all, let me say, ‘Purdy, I love you, man.’” Warner said. “‘Thank you for being my quarterback.’ Brock Purdy, last pick in the draft. Nobody even knew who this kid was. He was our scout team quarterback in 2022 when we had probably the best defense in the league.

“He’s in there at practice with the no-look passes, dicing our defense up every single week. I’m back there pissed off. I’m giving it to him and he’s giving it back to me, with the trash talk.”

Warner has been known to get into competitive verbal confrontations with his teammates to incite competition, and Purdy did not back down. Instead, the quarterback matched the linebacker's energy, eventually beating out Nate Sudfeld for the No. 3 job behind now-Dallas Cowboys quarterback Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo, who currently is with the Los Angeles Rams.

“When you talk about the guy who has the it-factor, Brock Purdy has had the it-factor all along.” Warner said. “It was only a matter of time, when he got his moment he would be prepared for it, coming in against Miami in 2022 and we haven’t looked back since.”

Purdy has received plenty of praise from his teammates about his leadership in the locker room, as well as his strong command of the huddle. This season, the third-year quarterback showed off his scrambling ability, recording 66 carries for 323 yards and five touchdowns on the ground.

But Warner believes Purdy's most important quality is not his escapability.

“Brock Purdy is made of the right stuff,” Warner said. “With quarterbacks. The thing that is the deciding factor is in elite quarterbacks or not is the processing speed. How do you process the game when bullets are flying and everything is on the line, and being able to read coverages, diagnose, deliver the football, extend plays and Brock Purdy does it all at a high level.”

Purdy and his representation head into the offseason set to negotiate a high-priced extension to keep him with the team long-term, and Warner believes the future is bright for both Purdy and the 49ers — especially in 2025.

“I mean come on, Levi’s Stadium, 2026 Super Bowl, it’s meant to be,” Warner said.

