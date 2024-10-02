Trending
Brock Purdy

Purdy drops stunned three-word reaction to Warner's epic pick-six

By Angelina Martin

Share
NBC Universal, Inc.

Fred Warner's on-field abilities are out of this world, and 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy knows it.

But even that knowledge couldn't prepare Purdy for the All-Pro linebacker's incredible pick-six in San Francisco's 30-13 win over the New England Patriots on Sunday at Levi's Stadium -- an incredible play that elicited an appropriate response from the signal-caller.

"He's a freak," Purdy said on the sideline after Warner leapt to intercept a Jacoby Brissett pass, fell to the ground then popped up and raced 45 yards for a touchdown.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

"Wow."

Warner's pick-six was the 49ers' first touchdown of the game after their offense kicked two field goals in the first quarter. The highlight served as a catalyst for San Francisco, and Purdy followed it up with a 12-yard touchdown pass to tight end George Kittle, who made his own incredible grab, on the 49ers' next possession.

San Francisco 49ers

Detroit Lions

Lions' St. Brown shares unfortunate NFC title game proclamation

Fred Warner

49ers practice report: Warner, Kittle sit out with injuries

It's no secret the 49ers have a treasure chest full of playmakers on both sides of the ball, and Purdy certainly appreciates their efforts.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast

This article tagged under:

Brock PurdyFred Warner
Share
NBC Bay Area Telemundo Area de la Bahia NBC Sports
Contact Us