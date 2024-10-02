Purdy drops stunned three-word reaction to Warner's epic pick-six

Fred Warner's on-field abilities are out of this world, and 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy knows it.

But even that knowledge couldn't prepare Purdy for the All-Pro linebacker's incredible pick-six in San Francisco's 30-13 win over the New England Patriots on Sunday at Levi's Stadium -- an incredible play that elicited an appropriate response from the signal-caller.

"He's a freak," Purdy said on the sideline after Warner leapt to intercept a Jacoby Brissett pass, fell to the ground then popped up and raced 45 yards for a touchdown.

"Wow."

Warner’s pick-six had Brock shook 😮



Warner's pick-six was the 49ers' first touchdown of the game after their offense kicked two field goals in the first quarter. The highlight served as a catalyst for San Francisco, and Purdy followed it up with a 12-yard touchdown pass to tight end George Kittle, who made his own incredible grab, on the 49ers' next possession.

It's no secret the 49ers have a treasure chest full of playmakers on both sides of the ball, and Purdy certainly appreciates their efforts.

