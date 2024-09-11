Smith declares 49ers QB Purdy the NFL's most ‘fearless' in pocket

It doesn't appear that 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy is rattled by much. If anything at all.

At least in the eyes of his teammates, coaches and former San Francisco quarterback Alex Smith.

Smith appeared on Wednesday's episode of "The Pat McAfee Show," where he discussed Purdy and heaped praise onto the third-year signal-caller.

"I think Brock Purdy has more courage in the pocket than anybody in the NFL..



He stands in there and takes his hits..



His focus downfield never wavers and he's been playing ball at a high level for a long time"



"For Purdy, I think he's got the most courage in the pocket than anybody in the NFL," Smith said. "I mean this guy stands in there and takes hits and he is just [not] flinching. His focus downfield never wavers, it's a gift of his. Obviously, he's accurate but I think that poise and courage is something, again, how do you quantify it?

"We're so caught up in size and speed and arm strength and none of that stuff matters, this guy can play ball and he's been playing ball at a high level for a long time and he falls to the last pick in the draft. Like how does that happen?"

Purdy is known for his accuracy and quick decision-making in the pocket, but as Smith points out, is not afraid to let a play develop and risk getting hit.

The 24-year-old also is not afraid to escape the pocket and throw on the run or scramble for a first down.

Purdy might not have the same physical traits as other superstar quarterbacks, but there is one intangible quality that separates him from the pack.

